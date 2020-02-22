Quinnipiac (12-13, 7-8) vs. Monmouth (15-11, 9-6)

OceanFirst Bank Center, West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth seeks revenge on Quinnipiac after dropping the first matchup in Hamden. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 12, when the Bobcats outshot Monmouth from the field 44.7 percent to 37.3 percent and hit 17 more free throws en route to the 14-point victory.

STEPPING UP: Rich Kelly and Kevin Marfo have led the Bobcats. Kelly has averaged 16.2 points and 4.6 assists while Marfo has put up 10.2 points and 13.2 rebounds per game. The Hawks have been led by Ray Salnave and Deion Hammond. Salnave has averaged 14.4 points and 4.7 rebounds while Hammond has put up 15.8 points per game.ROBUST RICH: Kelly has connected on 37.1 percent of the 170 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 21 over the last three games. He’s also converted 88.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 75: Quinnipiac is 0-7 when opposing teams score 75 or more points. Monmouth is a perfect 7-0 when its offense scores at least 75 points.

STREAK STATS: Quinnipiac has lost its last three road games, scoring 64.7 points, while allowing 79.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Monmouth has committed a turnover on just 18.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all MAAC teams. The Hawks have turned the ball over only 13.1 times per game this season.

