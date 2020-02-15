Listen Live Sports

Montana 78, Idaho St. 63

February 15, 2020 11:11 pm
 
IDAHO ST. (6-18)

Maker 4-12 2-2 11, Porter 5-13 1-2 11, Cool 2-6 0-0 5, Smellie 3-7 5-6 12, Stutzman 4-7 2-2 12, Udengwu 2-7 4-7 8, Aguirre 2-4 0-0 4, Edelmayer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 14-19 63.

MONTANA (16-10)

Carter-Hollinger 0-3 0-0 0, Samuelson 6-7 0-0 12, Falls 2-4 0-0 5, Manuel 7-14 0-0 16, Pridgett 10-14 4-4 24, Vazquez 4-9 0-0 11, Anderson 2-4 0-0 4, Owens 1-1 1-1 3, Egun 1-3 1-1 3. Totals 33-59 6-6 78.

Halftime_Montana 45-37. 3-Point Goals_Idaho St. 5-17 (Stutzman 2-5, Cool 1-2, Smellie 1-3, Maker 1-5, Aguirre 0-2), Montana 6-16 (Vazquez 3-8, Manuel 2-4, Falls 1-2, Carter-Hollinger 0-1, Egun 0-1). Rebounds_Idaho St. 30 (Maker 10), Montana 28 (Pridgett 11). Assists_Idaho St. 4 (Porter 2), Montana 16 (Pridgett 9). Total Fouls_Idaho St. 9, Montana 17. A_4,657 (7,321).

