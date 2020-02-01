Listen Live Sports

Montana 78, Montana St. 64

February 1, 2020 11:22 pm
 
MONTANA ST. (11-10)

Frey 9-17 12-15 37, Fernandez 4-8 0-1 8, Ricketts 0-2 2-2 2, Adamu 3-12 3-4 9, Kirby 0-0 0-1 0, Paulo 2-4 2-2 7, Belo 0-4 0-0 0, Fleute 0-0 1-2 1, Quinlan 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 18-47 20-29 64.

MONTANA (12-10)

Pridgett 8-17 6-6 24, Manuel 4-10 0-0 12, Carter-Hollinger 3-4 0-0 7, Falls 5-11 0-0 10, Owens 4-6 5-8 14, Vazquez 2-4 0-0 6, Anderson 0-0 2-2 2, Egun 0-1 0-0 0, Samuelson 1-1 0-0 3, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Selcuk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 13-16 78.

Halftime_Montana 54-39. 3-Point Goals_Montana St. 8-19 (Frey 7-14, Paulo 1-2, Adamu 0-1, Fernandez 0-1, Ricketts 0-1), Montana 11-19 (Manuel 4-6, Pridgett 2-2, Vazquez 2-3, Carter-Hollinger 1-1, Samuelson 1-1, Owens 1-2, Egun 0-1, Falls 0-3). Rebounds_Montana St. 24 (Frey 6), Montana 33 (Carter-Hollinger 9). Assists_Montana St. 6 (Adamu 3), Montana 16 (Pridgett, Carter-Hollinger 5). Total Fouls_Montana St. 19, Montana 27. A_7,040 (7,321).

