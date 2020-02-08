Listen Live Sports

Montana 82, Idaho 71

February 8, 2020 11:42 pm
 
MONTANA (14-10)

Carter-Hollinger 2-3 2-2 6, Samuelson 2-4 3-3 7, Falls 1-5 2-2 4, Manuel 7-14 0-0 14, Pridgett 8-12 3-5 19, Vazquez 4-7 0-0 11, Anderson 6-8 3-3 15, Owens 1-1 0-1 2, Selcuk 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 32-56 15-18 82.

IDAHO (6-17)

Blakney 3-7 2-3 8, Forrest 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 10-17 12-14 36, Fraser 3-4 1-3 7, Thacker 0-3 0-0 0, Dixon 1-5 0-0 2, Quinnett 4-5 2-2 14, Thiombane 1-1 0-0 2, Wilson 1-1 0-2 2, Christmas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-44 17-24 71.

Halftime_Idaho 34-33. 3-Point Goals_Montana 3-11 (Vazquez 3-5, Falls 0-1, Samuelson 0-1, Manuel 0-4), Idaho 8-16 (Quinnett 4-5, Allen 4-6, Christmas 0-1, Dixon 0-2, Thacker 0-2). Fouled Out_Blakney. Rebounds_Montana 27 (Pridgett 9), Idaho 22 (Blakney, Allen 5). Assists_Montana 10 (Pridgett 4), Idaho 10 (Allen, Dixon 3). Total Fouls_Montana 17, Idaho 19. A_1,804 (7,000).

