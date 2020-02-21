Listen Live Sports

Montana looks to extend streak vs Montana State

February 21, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Montana (16-10, 12-3) vs. Montana State (14-12, 8-7)

Max Worthington Arena, Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Montana State. Montana has won by an average of 13 points in its last five wins over the Bobcats. Montana State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 25, 2017, a 78-69 win.

FAB FRESHMEN: Montana’s Sayeed Pridgett, Derrick Carter-Hollinger and Josh Vazquez have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 68 percent of all Grizzlies points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Pridgett has directly created 47 percent of all Montana field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 29 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Montana State is 0-9 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 14-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

STREAK SCORING: Montana State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 74 points while giving up 60.7.

STINGY STATE: Montana State has held opposing teams to only 41.1 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Big Sky teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

