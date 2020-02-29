Listen Live Sports

Montana St. 63, N. Arizona 57

MONTANA ST. (15-14)

Belo 5-9 10-13 20, Kirby 1-1 0-0 2, Ricketts 4-11 0-0 12, Frey 5-12 4-4 16, Paulo 1-4 0-1 3, Fernandez 5-7 0-0 10, Bellach 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 21-47 14-18 63.

N. ARIZONA (16-12)

Andre 3-9 5-6 12, DeBisschop 4-12 1-2 9, Avdalovic 2-8 0-0 6, Shelton 7-16 7-8 21, Bowling 0-1 0-0 0, Satterwhite 2-7 2-3 7, Haymon 1-4 0-0 2, Aguek 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0, Mains 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-60 15-19 57.

Halftime_Montana St. 30-21. 3-Point Goals_Montana St. 7-19 (Ricketts 4-9, Frey 2-7, Paulo 1-1, Bellach 0-2), N. Arizona 4-27 (Avdalovic 2-8, Satterwhite 1-5, Andre 1-6, Bowling 0-1, Mains 0-2, Shelton 0-2, Haymon 0-3). Rebounds_Montana St. 30 (Belo 13), N. Arizona 33 (DeBisschop, Shelton 10). Assists_Montana St. 11 (Frey 6), N. Arizona 7 (Shelton 4). Total Fouls_Montana St. 18, N. Arizona 17. A_1,164 (11,230).

