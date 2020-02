Montana St. 72, Idaho 50

By The Associated Press

IDAHO (6-16)

Blakney 1-2 0-0 2, Forrest 1-3 0-0 2, Allen 7-16 2-2 19, Fraser 2-5 3-6 7, Thacker 2-6 4-4 10, Quinnett 1-3 0-1 3, Wilson 1-5 1-2 3, Thiombane 1-3 2-2 4, Dixon 0-1 0-0 0, Christmas 0-1 0-2 0, Youngman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-45 12-19 50.

MONTANA ST. (12-10)

Belo 5-8 0-1 10, Kirby 1-2 0-2 2, Ricketts 3-4 0-0 8, Adamu 7-9 1-2 16, Frey 2-5 2-2 7, Fernandez 7-8 2-3 18, Paulo 5-9 0-1 10, Hobbs 0-2 1-2 1, Bellach 0-1 0-0 0, Fleute 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-50 6-13 72.

Halftime_32-32. 3-Point Goals_Idaho 6-17 (Allen 3-7, Thacker 2-6, Quinnett 1-2, Dixon 0-1, Forrest 0-1), Montana St. 6-15 (Fernandez 2-2, Ricketts 2-3, Adamu 1-1, Frey 1-4, Hobbs 0-2, Paulo 0-3). Rebounds_Idaho 17 (Forrest 5), Montana St. 36 (Fernandez 8). Assists_Idaho 9 (Quinnett 3), Montana St. 20 (Frey 8). Total Fouls_Idaho 17, Montana St. 20. A_2,574 (8,455).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.