Montana State holds on late to outlast Idaho State, 73-69

February 13, 2020 11:58 pm
 
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Amin Adamu scored 20 points and hit five of six from the free throw line in the final 20 seconds as Montana State held on to beat Idaho State 73-69 on Thursday night.

Jubrile Belo had 18 points and five blocks for Montana State (13-11, 7-6 Big Sky Conference). Harald Frey added 17 points and six assists. Devin Kirby had 10 points.

Malik Porter had 14 points for the Bengals (6-17, 3-11), whose losing streak stretched to nine games. Tarik Cool added 13 points. Jared Stutzman had 12 points.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Bengals on the season. Montana State defeated Idaho State 75-64 on Jan. 25. Montana State plays Weber State at home on Saturday. Idaho State plays Montana on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

