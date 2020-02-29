Montreal 2, New England 1

|New England
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Montreal
|1
|1
|—
|2
First half_1, New England, Bunbury, 1 (Penilla), 13th minute; 2, Montreal, Quioto, 1 (Waterman), 37th.
Second half_3, Montreal, Urruti, 1 (Taider), 80th.
Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton; Montreal, Clement Diop, Evan Bush.
Yellow Cards_None.
Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Jeremy Hanson, Malik Badawi. 4th Official_Pierre-Luc Lauziere.
A_21,006.
___
Lineups
New England_Matt Turner; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler; Scott Caldwell (Wilfried Zahibo, 47th), Diego Fagundez; Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa, Teal Bunbury (Michael Mancienne, 66th), DeJuan Jones (Tajon Buchanan, 82nd), Cristian Penilla.
Montreal_Clement Diop; Luis Binks, Zachary Brault Guillard (Amar Sejdic, 90th+2), Jorge Luis Corrales, Rod Fanni, Joel Waterman; Samuel Piette, Saphir Taider; Bojan Krkic (Lassi Lappalainen, 77th), Romell Quioto, Maximiliano Urruti (Shamit Shome, 87th).
