Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Montreal 2, New England 1

February 29, 2020 5:18 pm
 
< a min read
      
New England 1 0 1
Montreal 1 1 2

First half_1, New England, Bunbury, 1 (Penilla), 13th minute; 2, Montreal, Quioto, 1 (Waterman), 37th.

Second half_3, Montreal, Urruti, 1 (Taider), 80th.

Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton; Montreal, Clement Diop, Evan Bush.

Yellow Cards_None.

Advertisement

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Jeremy Hanson, Malik Badawi. 4th Official_Pierre-Luc Lauziere.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

A_21,006.

___

Lineups

New England_Matt Turner; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler; Scott Caldwell (Wilfried Zahibo, 47th), Diego Fagundez; Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa, Teal Bunbury (Michael Mancienne, 66th), DeJuan Jones (Tajon Buchanan, 82nd), Cristian Penilla.

Montreal_Clement Diop; Luis Binks, Zachary Brault Guillard (Amar Sejdic, 90th+2), Jorge Luis Corrales, Rod Fanni, Joel Waterman; Samuel Piette, Saphir Taider; Bojan Krkic (Lassi Lappalainen, 77th), Romell Quioto, Maximiliano Urruti (Shamit Shome, 87th).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|4 Splunk GovSummit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Exercise Arctic Eagle at Eielson Air Force Base

Today in History

1829: Andrew Jackson holds wild 'open house' for inauguration