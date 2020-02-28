Listen Live Sports

Moore dunks, Stith perfect as CSU Bakersfield smokes UTRGV

February 28, 2020 12:10 am
 
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Shawn Stith scored 21 points with a perfect night shooting and Cal State Bakersfield clobbered UT Rio Grande Valley 79-59 on Thursday.

Stith made all six of his field goals and all nine foul shots. Taze Moore scored 18, Demonte Buckingham 15 and Czar Perry 12 for Cal State Bakersfield.

Lesley Varner II led the Vaqueros with 18 points, Javon Levi scored 15 and Chris Freeman 11.

The Roadrunners (12-17, 6-8 Western Athletic Conference) sprinted to a 21-5 lead featuring three dunks by Moore and another from Perry. Moore had four dunks in an eight-minute span of the first half and the Roadrunners led 44-22 at intermission. UT Rio Grande Valley (12-16, 7-7) never got got closer than 50-37 in the second half when Freeman made a layup with 13:26 remaining.

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

