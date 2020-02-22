Morehead St. 66, Tennessee St. 63

TENNESSEE ST. (16-13)

Egbuta 6-12 1-3 13, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Freeman 4-6 0-0 8, Harris 9-18 0-0 20, Littlejohn 5-12 0-0 13, Marshall 1-6 0-0 3, Brown 2-4 0-0 4, Malone 0-0 0-0 0, Nelson Jr. 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 1-3 63.

MOREHEAD ST. (13-16)

Baker 8-12 3-5 21, Claude 4-7 0-2 8, T.Cooper 4-10 3-4 11, Henson 4-12 4-6 14, Walker 0-0 1-2 1, Riddle 3-6 0-0 8, Bryan 1-1 1-2 3, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 12-21 66.

Halftime_Tennessee St. 39-37. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee St. 6-18 (Littlejohn 3-8, Harris 2-5, Marshall 1-3, Freeman 0-2), Morehead St. 6-18 (Baker 2-4, Riddle 2-5, Henson 2-8, T.Cooper 0-1). Fouled Out_Johnson. Rebounds_Tennessee St. 27 (Harris 8), Morehead St. 30 (Baker 9). Assists_Tennessee St. 18 (Freeman 6), Morehead St. 14 (T.Cooper 8). Total Fouls_Tennessee St. 18, Morehead St. 10. A_2,348 (6,500).

