Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Morehead St. 66, Tennessee St. 63

February 22, 2020 5:57 pm
 
< a min read
      

TENNESSEE ST. (16-13)

Egbuta 6-12 1-3 13, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Freeman 4-6 0-0 8, Harris 9-18 0-0 20, Littlejohn 5-12 0-0 13, Marshall 1-6 0-0 3, Brown 2-4 0-0 4, Malone 0-0 0-0 0, Nelson Jr. 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 1-3 63.

MOREHEAD ST. (13-16)

Baker 8-12 3-5 21, Claude 4-7 0-2 8, T.Cooper 4-10 3-4 11, Henson 4-12 4-6 14, Walker 0-0 1-2 1, Riddle 3-6 0-0 8, Bryan 1-1 1-2 3, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 12-21 66.

Halftime_Tennessee St. 39-37. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee St. 6-18 (Littlejohn 3-8, Harris 2-5, Marshall 1-3, Freeman 0-2), Morehead St. 6-18 (Baker 2-4, Riddle 2-5, Henson 2-8, T.Cooper 0-1). Fouled Out_Johnson. Rebounds_Tennessee St. 27 (Harris 8), Morehead St. 30 (Baker 9). Assists_Tennessee St. 18 (Freeman 6), Morehead St. 14 (T.Cooper 8). Total Fouls_Tennessee St. 18, Morehead St. 10. A_2,348 (6,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 EW Releasability and Export Control...
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
2|26 Federal Networks 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First 3D printed metal additive manufacturing part for refueler truck 

Today in History

1984: Last US Marines leave Beirut