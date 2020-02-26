Morehead St., Austin Peay meet in conference play

Morehead State (13-16, 7-9) vs. Austin Peay (19-10, 13-3)

Winfield Dunn Center, Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: OVC foes meet as Morehead State matches up against Austin Peay. Both teams last played this past Saturday. Morehead State beat Tennessee State by three points at home, while Austin Peay fell to Eastern Illinois on the road in overtime, 83-80.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their freshmen this year. Terry Taylor, Jordyn Adams and Carlos Paez have collectively accounted for 60 percent of Austin Peay’s scoring this season. For Morehead State, Jordan Walker, Tyzhaun Claude and Ta’lon Cooper have combined to score 39 percent of the team’s points this season.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Walker has connected on 25.4 percent of the 169 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 10 over the last three games. He’s also made 76.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Austin Peay is 0-5 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 19-5 when it scores at least 66.

PERFECT WHEN: The Governors are 10-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 9-10 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Eagles are 5-0 when the team blocks at least eight shots and 8-16 when they fall short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Austin Peay is rated second among OVC teams with an average of 77.7 points per game. The Governors have averaged 83.7 points per game over their last three games.

