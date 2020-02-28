Listen Live Sports

Morehead St. seeks revenge on EKU

February 28, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Morehead State (13-17, 7-10) vs. Eastern Kentucky (14-16, 11-6)

McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky goes for the season sweep over Morehead State after winning the previous matchup in Morehead. The teams last met on Feb. 13, when the Colonels shot 55.2 percent from the field while limiting Morehead State to just 41.8 percent en route to a 78-71 victory.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Morehead State’s Jordan Walker, Justin Thomas and Djimon Henson have combined to account for 45 percent of all Eagles scoring this season, though that figure has dropped to 29 percent over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Walker has connected on 25.8 percent of the 178 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also converted 76.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Eastern Kentucky is 0-8 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 14-8 when it scores at least 70.

STREAK STATS: Morehead State has lost its last three road games, scoring 60 points, while allowing 74.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Kentucky is ranked seventh in all of Division I with an average of 76.2 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

