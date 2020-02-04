Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Morgan carries Cent. Michigan past Bowling Green 92-82

February 4, 2020 10:05 pm
 
< a min read
      

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Dallas Morgan scored a career-high 29 points as Central Michigan beat Bowling Green 92-82 on Tuesday night. David DiLeo added 26 points for the Chippewas.

Kevin McKay had 13 points for Central Michigan (13-8, 6-2 Mid-American Conference). Rob Montgomery added 11 points.

Justin Turner scored a season-high 31 points for the Falcons (17-6, 8-2), whose eight-game winning streak was broken. Trey Diggs added 11 points. Michael Laster had 10 points and six assists.

Central Michigan faces Buffalo on the road on Friday. Bowling Green plays Toledo at home on Saturday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
2|6 6th Annual Defense Research and...
2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

KC-135R Stratotanker sits under a rainbow in Hawaii

Today in History

1985: 'Reagan Doctrine' announced during State of the Union