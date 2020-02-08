Morgan St. 61, Md.-Eastern Shore 53

MD.-EASTERN SHORE (3-20)

Cheeseman 4-7 2-4 10, Gyamfi 1-2 0-1 2, Bartley 2-6 0-0 5, Phillip 2-13 3-4 9, Urrutia 1-6 0-0 3, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Adams 1-4 0-0 2, Frost 5-11 2-2 15, Prevost 2-5 0-0 4, Voyles 0-2 0-0 0, McIntosh 0-1 1-2 1, Wright 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-59 8-13 53.

MORGAN ST. (13-12)

Baxter 5-8 1-3 12, Brown 1-5 2-2 4, Syfax 3-7 8-8 15, Devonish 3-12 1-2 8, Miller 5-6 2-4 13, Campbell 1-2 1-2 3, Grantsaan 3-6 0-0 6, Burke 0-0 0-0 0, Sorber 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-47 15-21 61.

Halftime_Morgan St. 26-23. 3-Point Goals_Md.-Eastern Shore 7-24 (Frost 3-6, Phillip 2-9, Bartley 1-3, Urrutia 1-3, Voyles 0-1, Adams 0-2), Morgan St. 4-12 (Miller 1-1, Syfax 1-2, Baxter 1-3, Devonish 1-3, Grantsaan 0-3). Fouled Out_Cheeseman. Rebounds_Md.-Eastern Shore 29 (Phillip 6), Morgan St. 37 (Grantsaan 7). Assists_Md.-Eastern Shore 7 (Gyamfi, Phillip, Anderson 2), Morgan St. 12 (Syfax, Devonish 3). Total Fouls_Md.-Eastern Shore 17, Morgan St. 12. A_1,108 (4,250).

