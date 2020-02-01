Morgan St. 89, Howard 83

MORGAN ST. (12-12)

Devonish 4-6 5-6 13, Miller 8-13 1-1 19, Baxter 6-13 3-4 18, Davis 4-7 6-7 14, Syfax 3-5 3-4 9, Brown 5-8 0-0 10, Grantsaan 1-2 0-0 2, Campbell 2-3 0-0 4, Okafor 0-0 0-0 0, Shaw 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-58 18-22 89.

HOWARD (2-21)

Bristol 4-8 6-7 17, Robinson 4-8 4-6 14, Williams 5-11 3-3 15, Cousins 5-9 5-9 15, Garvey 7-11 0-0 19, Toure 1-3 1-2 3, P.Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 0-0 0-0 0, Anosike 0-0 0-0 0, G.Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 19-27 83.

Halftime_Morgan St. 43-41. 3-Point Goals_Morgan St. 5-11 (Baxter 3-5, Miller 2-4, Campbell 0-1, Shaw 0-1), Howard 12-24 (Garvey 5-9, Bristol 3-5, Robinson 2-4, Williams 2-5, Toure 0-1). Fouled Out_Robinson. Rebounds_Morgan St. 34 (Baxter 9), Howard 20 (Cousins 7). Assists_Morgan St. 16 (Devonish, Davis 6), Howard 16 (Robinson 9). Total Fouls_Morgan St. 24, Howard 19. A_1,327 (2,700).

