Morgan St. 90, Delaware St. 80

February 24, 2020 10:36 pm
 
DELAWARE ST. (3-24)

Bennett 2-5 0-2 5, Jenneto 1-4 2-2 4, Crosby 5-12 3-6 13, Wiley 7-13 7-8 26, Peek-Green 6-11 1-2 17, Gross 0-1 1-2 1, Carter 4-8 3-4 11, Lucas 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 1-1 1-1 3, Stansbury 0-0 0-0 0, Baucum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 18-27 80.

MORGAN ST. (15-14)

Brown 6-10 3-7 15, Grantsaan 3-6 2-2 10, Burke 0-2 0-1 0, Devonish 4-9 7-10 15, Miller 5-7 5-9 15, Davis 10-15 5-6 27, Rawls 0-5 3-3 3, Baxter 0-1 0-0 0, Syfax 0-0 1-2 1, Campbell 1-2 0-0 3, Sorber 0-2 1-2 1, Okafor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 27-42 90.

Halftime_Morgan St. 46-36. 3-Point Goals_Delaware St. 10-28 (Wiley 5-11, Peek-Green 4-7, Bennett 1-2, Jenneto 0-3, Crosby 0-5), Morgan St. 5-15 (Davis 2-3, Grantsaan 2-4, Campbell 1-1, Burke 0-1, Devonish 0-1, Rawls 0-5). Fouled Out_Carter. Rebounds_Delaware St. 29 (Peek-Green 8), Morgan St. 37 (Brown 11). Assists_Delaware St. 7 (Crosby, Wiley 2), Morgan St. 18 (Devonish 7). Total Fouls_Delaware St. 27, Morgan St. 21. A_1,167 (4,250).

