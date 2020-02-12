Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Mounce scores season-high 25, Furman tops Samford 86-71

February 12, 2020 10:08 pm
 
< a min read
      

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Clay Mounce had a season-high 25 points as Furman topped Samford 86-71 on Wednesday night.

Mounce hit 9 of 12 shots, including 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Mike Bothwell had 15 points for Furman (21-5, 11-2 Southern Conference), which has won six in a row and keeps pace with East Tennessee State as co-leaders of the conference. Jordan Lyons added 14 points. Alex Hunter had 12 points and seven assists.

Brandon Austin had 21 points for the Bulldogs (8-19, 2-11), who have lost 11 in a row. Jalen Dupree added 16 points and eight rebounds. Robert Allen had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Advertisement

The Paladins swept the season series. Furman defeated Samford 101-78 on Jan. 22.

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

Furman plays Chattanooga at home on Saturday. Samford plays at The Citadel on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 Automated ISR and Battle Management...
2|13 AFCEA DC February Luncheon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

CGC Active finishes up two month dry dock in Seattle

Today in History

1861: First Medal of Honor action undertaken