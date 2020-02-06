Listen Live Sports

Mount St. Mary’s 67, LIU 63

February 6, 2020 9:39 pm
 
MOUNT ST. MARY’S (10-13)

M.Jefferson 5-12 1-3 11, Opoku 5-7 3-4 15, Chong Qui 1-5 10-11 13, Gibbs 7-10 0-4 15, Morse 1-7 2-2 5, Leftwich 0-1 0-2 0, Habwe 1-4 0-0 2, Miller 1-2 0-0 3, J.Jefferson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 22-50 16-26 67.

LIU (10-13)

Flowers 6-12 2-5 15, Batts 2-8 2-2 8, Cotton 2-8 0-0 5, Jackson 6-16 0-0 15, Clark 8-14 1-1 20, Ballantyne 0-0 0-0 0, Nicholson 0-1 0-0 0, Cisse 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 5-8 63.

Halftime_Mount St. Mary’s 38-33. 3-Point Goals_Mount St. Mary’s 7-21 (Opoku 2-3, Chong Qui 1-2, Gibbs 1-2, J.Jefferson 1-2, Miller 1-2, Morse 1-7, Leftwich 0-1, Habwe 0-2), LIU 10-35 (Clark 3-6, Jackson 3-11, Batts 2-7, Cotton 1-5, Flowers 1-5, Nicholson 0-1). Fouled Out_Cotton. Rebounds_Mount St. Mary’s 34 (Leftwich 9), LIU 30 (Flowers 9). Assists_Mount St. Mary’s 12 (Chong Qui 9), LIU 11 (Jackson 4). Total Fouls_Mount St. Mary’s 16, LIU 22. A_418 (2,500).

