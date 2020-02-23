Listen Live Sports

Mount St. Mary’s upsets Merrimack; Hayes sets steals mark

February 23, 2020 7:24 pm
 
EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Nana Opoku had a career-high 25 points plus 14 rebounds as Mount St. Mary’s defeated Merrimack 65-57 on Sunday in a game which the Warriors’ Juvaris Hayes set an all-divisions record for career steals.

Hayes, a senior point guard, claimed the record at 449 with his first steal against Mount St. Mary’s, surpassing Tennyson Whitted who played for Division III Ramapo College from 2000-03. Hayes finished the game with four steals.

Malik Jefferson had 12 points for Mount St. Mary’s (11-18, 7-9 Northeast Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Damian Chong Qui added nine points and nine rebounds.

Hayes finished with 19 points and six assists for the Warriors (19-11, 13-4). Ziggy Reid added 11 points and three blocks.

Merrimack has a half-game lead over second-place St. Francis-Pennsylvania (12-4) in the Northeast Conference. Robert Morris is a game back at 12-5. Merrimack, which is ineligible for postseason play as it transitions to Division I, finishes its season at home against Central Connecticut.

The Mountaineers leveled the season series against the Warriors. Merrimack defeated Mount St. Mary’s 64-61 on Jan. 9.

Mount St. Mary’s matches up against St. Francis-Pennsylvania on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

