Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Mt. St. Mary’s looks to end streak vs Merrimack

February 22, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Merrimack (19-10, 13-3) vs. Mount St. Mary’s (10-18, 6-9)

Knott Arena, Emmitsburg, Maryland; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack looks to extend Mount St. Mary’s’s conference losing streak to six games. Mount St. Mary’s’ last NEC win came against the Long Island-Brooklyn Sharks 67-63 on Feb. 6. Merrimack won 64-57 at home against Sacred Heart in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Merrimack’s Juvaris Hayes, Jaleel Lord and Idris Joyner have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 59 percent of all Warriors points over the last five games.

Advertisement

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Hayes has either made or assisted on 62 percent of all Merrimack field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 13 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Warriors have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Mountaineers. Mount St. Mary’s has 41 assists on 62 field goals (66.1 percent) over its previous three matchups while Merrimack has assists on 51 of 66 field goals (77.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Merrimack defense has allowed only 60.1 points per game to opponents, which is the seventh-lowest figure in the country. The Mount St. Mary’s offense has averaged just 63.9 points through 28 games (ranked 302nd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 EW Releasability and Export Control...
2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Research Lab scientists monitor the Arctic environment

Today in History

1984: Last US Marines leave Beirut