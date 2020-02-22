Mt. St. Mary’s looks to end streak vs Merrimack

Merrimack (19-10, 13-3) vs. Mount St. Mary’s (10-18, 6-9)

Knott Arena, Emmitsburg, Maryland; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack looks to extend Mount St. Mary’s’s conference losing streak to six games. Mount St. Mary’s’ last NEC win came against the Long Island-Brooklyn Sharks 67-63 on Feb. 6. Merrimack won 64-57 at home against Sacred Heart in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Merrimack’s Juvaris Hayes, Jaleel Lord and Idris Joyner have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 59 percent of all Warriors points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Hayes has either made or assisted on 62 percent of all Merrimack field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 13 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Warriors have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Mountaineers. Mount St. Mary’s has 41 assists on 62 field goals (66.1 percent) over its previous three matchups while Merrimack has assists on 51 of 66 field goals (77.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Merrimack defense has allowed only 60.1 points per game to opponents, which is the seventh-lowest figure in the country. The Mount St. Mary’s offense has averaged just 63.9 points through 28 games (ranked 302nd among Division I teams).

