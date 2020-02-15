Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Murray, Larsson lift Incarnate Word past New Orleans 67-66

February 15, 2020 10:42 pm
 
1 min read
      

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Lutz registered 19 points and seven assists and Marcus Larsson threw down the winning dunk with one second remaining as Incarnate Word edged New Orleans 67-66 on Saturday night.

New Orleans led 64-61 with one minute remaining, then there were three lead changes in the final 18 seconds. Lutz made two free throws with 18 seconds left, giving the Cardinals a 65-64 lead. New Orleans took the lead on two free throws by Bryson Robinson at eight seconds to go, then Lutz found Larsson, a 6-foot-10 freshman from Oslo, Norway, for the go-ahead dunk with one second remaining. For good measure, Larsson came up with a steal on the game’s final play.

Keaston Willis had 11 points for Incarnate Word (8-17, 5-9 Southland Conference). Dwight Murray Jr. added 11 points and eight rebounds. Larsson had six points and five assists.

Troy Green had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Privateers (7-18, 3-12). Bryson Robinson added 13 points and Ahren Freeman scored 10.

Advertisement

The Cardinals improve to 2-0 against the Privateers this season. Incarnate Word defeated New Orleans 73-70 on Jan. 11.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Incarnate Word heads home for a game against McNeese State on Wednesday, New Orleans’ next game is at McNeese State on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1841: First continuous filibuster in the Senate begins