Murray St. 59, SIU-Edwardsville 58

MURRAY ST. (20-8)

Robinson 2-6 0-3 4, A.Smith 2-4 0-0 4, Brown 2-9 5-10 10, Eaves 7-12 2-2 21, D.Smith 2-7 0-0 4, K.Williams 1-5 3-7 5, Gilmore 2-3 2-2 6, Carter 2-5 0-0 5, Kamba 0-0 0-0 0, Holliday 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 12-24 59.

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (7-22)

Jackson 3-6 2-2 8, Uzuegbunem 2-4 2-2 6, S.Wright 3-5 3-4 9, Moore 3-10 4-6 10, Williford 5-11 3-4 14, C.Williams 3-7 1-2 8, James 1-4 1-2 3, Duling 0-1 0-0 0, Adewunmi 0-2 0-0 0, L.Wright 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 16-22 58.

Halftime_Murray St. 36-19. 3-Point Goals_Murray St. 7-21 (Eaves 5-6, Carter 1-2, Brown 1-7, K.Williams 0-1, D.Smith 0-5), SIU-Edwardsville 2-14 (C.Williams 1-1, Williford 1-5, Adewunmi 0-1, James 0-1, Jackson 0-3, Moore 0-3). Fouled Out_A.Smith. Rebounds_Murray St. 29 (Robinson 9), SIU-Edwardsville 32 (Uzuegbunem, S.Wright 7). Assists_Murray St. 13 (Brown 3), SIU-Edwardsville 12 (Williford 7). Total Fouls_Murray St. 22, SIU-Edwardsville 20.

