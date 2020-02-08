Murray St. 73, Tennessee St. 65

MURRAY ST. (18-6)

Robinson 2-3 3-4 7, A.Smith 2-6 1-1 5, T.Brown 10-18 5-5 28, Eaves 2-7 2-2 7, D.Smith 4-9 0-1 9, Gilmore 2-3 0-0 4, Williams 4-8 4-6 13, Holliday 0-0 0-1 0, Kamba 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 15-20 73.

TENNESSEE ST. (15-10)

Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Washington 6-10 8-9 24, Harris 4-8 2-2 10, Littlejohn 4-9 2-2 13, Marshall 3-10 1-2 8, Egbuta 0-1 4-6 4, Freeman 1-8 0-2 2, Kone 0-2 0-0 0, J.Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Malone 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 17-23 65.

Halftime_Murray St. 33-29. 3-Point Goals_Murray St. 6-14 (T.Brown 3-7, Williams 1-1, Eaves 1-3, D.Smith 1-3), Tennessee St. 8-25 (Washington 4-5, Littlejohn 3-8, Marshall 1-6, J.Brown 0-1, Harris 0-2, Freeman 0-3). Fouled Out_D.Smith, Johnson. Rebounds_Murray St. 29 (Gilmore, Williams 8), Tennessee St. 30 (Washington 12). Assists_Murray St. 8 (T.Brown, D.Smith 3), Tennessee St. 11 (Littlejohn, Freeman 4). Total Fouls_Murray St. 21, Tennessee St. 22.

