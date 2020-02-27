Listen Live Sports

Murray St. 74, E. Kentucky 62

February 27, 2020 10:30 pm
 
E. KENTUCKY (14-16)

T.King 4-9 1-2 9, Moreno 4-9 2-2 11, J.Brown 8-18 7-10 24, Cruickshank 1-5 0-0 3, Taylor 2-11 1-3 5, Anderson 2-3 2-2 6, Hobbs 1-6 2-2 4, Balogun 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 15-21 62.

MURRAY ST. (21-8)

D.Robinson 0-1 2-2 2, A.Smith 1-2 0-4 2, T.Brown 6-13 8-11 21, Eaves 6-14 0-0 14, D.Smith 2-8 1-1 5, Williams 6-13 8-10 20, Carter 1-6 3-4 6, Gilmore 2-3 0-0 4, Holliday 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 22-32 74.

Halftime_29-29. 3-Point Goals_E. Kentucky 3-20 (J.Brown 1-2, Cruickshank 1-4, Moreno 1-5, Anderson 0-1, T.King 0-1, Taylor 0-7), Murray St. 4-13 (Eaves 2-5, T.Brown 1-1, Carter 1-2, Williams 0-1, D.Smith 0-4). Fouled Out_T.King. Rebounds_E. Kentucky 36 (Anderson 10), Murray St. 45 (Williams 14). Assists_E. Kentucky 5 (J.Brown 2), Murray St. 9 (T.Brown 4). Total Fouls_E. Kentucky 23, Murray St. 19. A_5,727 (8,602).

