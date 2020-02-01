Listen Live Sports

Murray St. 74, SIU-Edwardsville 55

February 1, 2020 10:31 pm
 
SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (5-18)

C.Williams 3-10 6-8 12, Williford 9-15 1-2 22, Moore 1-12 2-2 4, Uzuegbunem 1-3 2-2 4, Jackson 0-4 1-2 1, Adewunmi 2-5 0-1 4, S.Wright 1-9 0-0 2, Duling 1-2 0-0 3, L.Wright 0-0 0-0 0, James 1-2 0-0 3, Benton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-62 12-17 55.

MURRAY ST. (17-5)

D.Smith 3-10 0-0 7, Brown 4-9 5-6 17, K.Williams 8-15 3-4 20, Eaves 5-12 3-3 14, A.Smith 3-5 3-5 9, Kamba 1-1 0-0 2, Gilmore 0-0 1-2 1, Holliday 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 2-3 0-2 4, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 15-22 74.

Halftime_Murray St. 35-26. 3-Point Goals_SIU-Edwardsville 5-21 (Williford 3-6, Duling 1-1, James 1-2, Adewunmi 0-1, Jackson 0-1, C.Williams 0-3, S.Wright 0-3, Moore 0-4), Murray St. 7-19 (Brown 4-6, K.Williams 1-2, Eaves 1-5, D.Smith 1-6). Fouled Out_Holliday. Rebounds_SIU-Edwardsville 29 (Uzuegbunem, S.Wright 6), Murray St. 37 (K.Williams 15). Assists_SIU-Edwardsville 6 (Moore, Adewunmi 2), Murray St. 11 (D.Smith 5). Total Fouls_SIU-Edwardsville 20, Murray St. 19. A_7,512 (8,602).

