Murray State looks for home win vs Austin Peay

February 28, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Austin Peay (20-10, 14-3) vs. Murray State (21-8, 14-3)

CFSB Center, Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State looks for its fourth straight win over Austin Peay at CFSB Center. The last victory for the Governors at Murray State was a 76-73 win on Feb. 6, 2016.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor, Jordyn Adams and Carlos Paez have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 56 percent of all Governors points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TERRY: Taylor has connected on 30.7 percent of the 114 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 68.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Austin Peay is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 20-5 when scoring at least 65.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Austin Peay is a perfect 10-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 10-10 when fewer than four Governors players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: Murray State gets to the line more often than any other OVC team. The Racers have averaged 22.4 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

