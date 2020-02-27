Listen Live Sports

Muszynski carries Belmont past Tennessee Tech 65-62

February 27, 2020 10:49 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nick Muszynski had 23 points as Belmont won its ninth straight game, edging past Tennessee Tech 65-62 on Thursday night.

Tyler Scanlon had 16 points for Belmont (23-7, 14-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Grayson Murphy added six rebounds and six assists.

After entering halftime with a 38-30 advantage, Belmont managed to hang on for the 3-point victory despite being outscored by five points in the second half. The Bruins’ 27 points in the second half marked a season low for the team.

Keishawn Davidson had 17 points for the Golden Eagles (9-21, 6-11). Jr. Clay added 12 points. Amadou Sylla had 10 points and three blocks.

The Bruins improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles on the season. Belmont defeated Tennessee Tech 92-84 on Jan. 30. Belmont finishes out the regular season against Tennessee State on the road on Saturday. Tennessee Tech finishes out the regular season against Jacksonville State on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

