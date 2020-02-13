Listen Live Sports

Muszynski leads Belmont to 5th straight win, 74-51

February 13, 2020 11:11 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nick Muszynski scored 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished five assists as Belmont rolled past Tennessee State 74-51 on Thursday night, notching a fifth-straight win.

Grayson Murphy added 12 points, six assists and five steals for Belmont (19-7, 10-3 Ohio Valley Conference), while Adam Kunkel added 11 points. Tyler Scanlon had eight points and five assists.

The Bruins forced a season-high 23 turnovers, turning them into 24 points.

Tennessee State scored a season-low 23 points in the second half, shooting 32% (9-for-28) and making 12 turnovers.

Michael Littlejohn had 14 points for the Tigers (15-11, 7-6). Mark Freeman added 11 points and seven rebounds. Wesley Harris had seven rebounds.

Belmont faces Jacksonville State at home on Saturday. Tennessee State plays Tennessee Tech at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

