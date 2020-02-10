MVSU 67, Alabama A&M 61

ALABAMA A&M (6-16)

Wiley 3-6 1-3 7, Williams 1-4 0-2 2, Alford 3-11 3-4 10, Hicks 5-11 5-7 18, Tucker 3-7 1-2 8, Miller 0-3 0-0 0, Ja.Johnson 4-6 6-8 14, Parham 1-5 0-0 2, Houston 0-2 0-0 0, Scissum 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 16-26 61.

MVSU (2-21)

Lyons 1-3 1-2 3, Samaha 0-0 0-0 0, Alston 3-9 0-0 9, Green 9-17 1-2 21, Simmons 7-14 11-13 26, Sarnor 0-5 2-2 2, Kimble 0-0 2-2 2, Barnes 1-3 1-2 4, Tonoyan 0-5 0-0 0, Kowouto 0-0 0-0 0, Milojevic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 18-23 67.

Halftime_Alabama A&M 28-25. 3-Point Goals_Alabama A&M 5-16 (Hicks 3-6, Alford 1-2, Tucker 1-4, Miller 0-1, Wiley 0-1, Parham 0-2), MVSU 7-23 (Alston 3-6, Green 2-6, Barnes 1-3, Simmons 1-5, Tonoyan 0-1, Sarnor 0-2). Fouled Out_Hicks, Samaha, Alston. Rebounds_Alabama A&M 37 (Williams 9), MVSU 38 (Samaha 8). Assists_Alabama A&M 11 (Tucker 4), MVSU 7 (Alston 2). Total Fouls_Alabama A&M 17, MVSU 20. A_680 (5,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.