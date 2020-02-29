Listen Live Sports

N. Alabama beats Florida Gulf Coast in OT 78-73

February 29, 2020 3:31 pm
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Jamari Blackmon scored 22 points and Mervin James 13 and North Alabama beat Florida Gulf Coast 78-73 in overtime Saturday.

C.J. Brim scored 12 and Christian Agnew and Emanuel Littles each scored 10 for North Alabama (13-16, 8-8 Atlantic Sun Conference).

Jalen Warren led FGCU (10-21, 7-9) with 19 points, Malik Hardy scored 16, Zach Scott 15 and Caleb Catto 12.

Agnew tied it at 67 with a layup, Brim followed with a 3-pointer with 2:57 left in overtime and the Lions led the rest of the way.

James made two foul shots with 23 seconds left in regulation to tie it for North Alabama at 63. Blackmon made a 3 to bring North Alabama within 63-61 with 31 seconds to go. The Lions set up in a full court press when Agnew stripped Warren. A scrum ensued on the scramble for the loose ball, and Scott was called for a foul on James sending him to the line. Catto’s 3 attempt at the buzzer wasn’t close and forced overtime.

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

