N. Arizona 57, Montana 56

MONTANA (17-11)

Carter-Hollinger 2-6 0-0 4, Samuelson 9-12 0-0 19, Falls 1-2 0-1 2, Manuel 6-12 0-1 16, Pridgett 4-6 0-0 8, Vazquez 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 1-1 0-0 2, Owens 1-1 0-0 2, Egun 1-3 0-0 3, Selcuk 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-45 0-2 56.

N. ARIZONA (16-11)

Andre 9-12 2-3 20, DeBisschop 2-9 0-2 4, Avdalovic 1-5 0-0 3, Shelton 4-11 7-8 15, Bowling 1-3 0-0 2, Satterwhite 3-3 2-2 10, Aguek 1-1 0-0 2, Haymon 0-1 1-2 1, Mains 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-45 12-17 57.

Halftime_Montana 24-22. 3-Point Goals_Montana 6-14 (Manuel 4-8, Samuelson 1-1, Egun 1-2, Carter-Hollinger 0-1, Falls 0-1, Vazquez 0-1), N. Arizona 3-9 (Satterwhite 2-2, Avdalovic 1-3, Andre 0-1, Bowling 0-1, Haymon 0-1, Shelton 0-1). Rebounds_Montana 19 (Pridgett 5), N. Arizona 24 (Shelton 9). Assists_Montana 16 (Falls, Pridgett 5), N. Arizona 9 (Shelton 4). Total Fouls_Montana 17, N. Arizona 12. A_918 (11,230).

