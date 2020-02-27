Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

N. Arizona 57, Montana 56

February 27, 2020 11:20 pm
 
< a min read
      

MONTANA (17-11)

Carter-Hollinger 2-6 0-0 4, Samuelson 9-12 0-0 19, Falls 1-2 0-1 2, Manuel 6-12 0-1 16, Pridgett 4-6 0-0 8, Vazquez 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 1-1 0-0 2, Owens 1-1 0-0 2, Egun 1-3 0-0 3, Selcuk 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-45 0-2 56.

N. ARIZONA (16-11)

Andre 9-12 2-3 20, DeBisschop 2-9 0-2 4, Avdalovic 1-5 0-0 3, Shelton 4-11 7-8 15, Bowling 1-3 0-0 2, Satterwhite 3-3 2-2 10, Aguek 1-1 0-0 2, Haymon 0-1 1-2 1, Mains 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-45 12-17 57.

Halftime_Montana 24-22. 3-Point Goals_Montana 6-14 (Manuel 4-8, Samuelson 1-1, Egun 1-2, Carter-Hollinger 0-1, Falls 0-1, Vazquez 0-1), N. Arizona 3-9 (Satterwhite 2-2, Avdalovic 1-3, Andre 0-1, Bowling 0-1, Haymon 0-1, Shelton 0-1). Rebounds_Montana 19 (Pridgett 5), N. Arizona 24 (Shelton 9). Assists_Montana 16 (Falls, Pridgett 5), N. Arizona 9 (Shelton 4). Total Fouls_Montana 17, N. Arizona 12. A_918 (11,230).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1972: Pioneer 10 spacecraft launched to Jupiter