N. Arizona 78, Idaho 61

N. ARIZONA (15-10)

Andre 9-18 0-0 19, DeBisschop 6-7 1-4 13, Avdalovic 5-13 0-0 13, Satterwhite 3-6 1-2 9, Shelton 3-8 0-2 7, Haymon 1-4 0-0 3, Mains 2-3 5-6 9, Bowling 1-3 0-0 3, Aguek 1-2 0-0 2, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0, Cummard 0-1 0-0 0, Burns 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-66 7-14 78.

IDAHO (7-19)

Blakney 1-5 0-0 2, Allen 2-8 3-4 7, Fraser 6-12 0-0 12, Thacker 3-9 0-0 6, Garvin 3-7 0-0 7, Thiombane 2-5 1-2 6, Quinnett 5-6 0-0 14, Forrest 0-1 0-0 0, Christmas 2-4 2-2 7, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0, Woodward 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 6-8 61.

Halftime_N. Arizona 43-27. 3-Point Goals_N. Arizona 9-30 (Avdalovic 3-8, Satterwhite 2-4, Bowling 1-3, Haymon 1-4, Shelton 1-4, Andre 1-5, Cummard 0-1, Mains 0-1), Idaho 7-16 (Quinnett 4-5, Christmas 1-1, Thiombane 1-1, Garvin 1-3, Allen 0-2, Thacker 0-4). Rebounds_N. Arizona 37 (Andre, DeBisschop 13), Idaho 37 (Garvin, Thiombane 8). Assists_N. Arizona 21 (DeBisschop, Shelton 6), Idaho 12 (Fraser, Thiombane 2). Total Fouls_N. Arizona 12, Idaho 14. A_1,201 (7,000).

