N. Arizona 82, S. Utah 69

S. UTAH (14-11)

Adams 7-10 6-8 20, Fausett 3-8 3-4 9, Knight 1-2 4-4 6, Marin 1-6 0-0 2, Oluyitan 5-11 5-6 17, Morgan 6-9 2-7 15, Butler 0-1 0-0 0, N’Diaye 0-0 0-0 0, Hoppo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 20-29 69.

N. ARIZONA (14-10)

Andre 1-4 0-0 3, DeBisschop 10-18 1-3 21, Avdalovic 1-6 1-2 4, Satterwhite 4-9 7-7 16, Shelton 7-10 10-10 26, Mains 0-2 4-4 4, Haymon 1-5 0-0 2, Bowling 0-2 2-2 2, Aguek 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 25-57 27-30 82.

Halftime_S. Utah 35-34. 3-Point Goals_S. Utah 3-17 (Oluyitan 2-6, Morgan 1-3, Fausett 0-4, Marin 0-4), N. Arizona 5-18 (Shelton 2-3, Andre 1-2, Satterwhite 1-2, Avdalovic 1-4, Bowling 0-1, DeBisschop 0-1, Mains 0-2, Haymon 0-3). Fouled Out_Andre. Rebounds_S. Utah 26 (Adams 11), N. Arizona 31 (DeBisschop 10). Assists_S. Utah 9 (Knight 5), N. Arizona 14 (Shelton 4). Total Fouls_S. Utah 21, N. Arizona 22. A_678 (11,230).

