N. Colorado 68, S. Utah 60

N. COLORADO (15-7)

Jockuch 5-8 0-0 10, Harris 4-8 0-0 12, Hume 4-15 3-4 15, Johnson 0-4 4-5 4, Radebaugh 4-5 0-0 10, McCobb 0-2 0-0 0, Edwards 7-9 3-5 17, Smoots 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 10-14 68.

S. UTAH (13-9)

Adams 7-11 0-1 14, Fausett 2-5 4-4 9, Long 3-9 0-0 6, Marin 1-3 0-0 3, Oluyitan 2-6 0-0 4, Butler 1-6 0-0 2, Knight 7-11 4-5 18, Morgan 2-9 0-0 4, Hoppo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 8-10 60.

Halftime_N. Colorado 28-21. 3-Point Goals_N. Colorado 10-25 (Harris 4-7, Hume 4-12, Radebaugh 2-2, McCobb 0-1, Johnson 0-3), S. Utah 2-14 (Fausett 1-3, Marin 1-3, Oluyitan 0-2, Butler 0-3, Morgan 0-3). Rebounds_N. Colorado 30 (Edwards 8), S. Utah 29 (Adams 9). Assists_N. Colorado 18 (Radebaugh 11), S. Utah 12 (Adams 4). Total Fouls_N. Colorado 16, S. Utah 15. A_2,196 (5,300).

