N. Colorado 68, S. Utah 66

S. UTAH (14-12)

Adams 6-9 1-1 13, Fausett 3-5 0-0 8, Knight 10-20 3-6 23, Long 2-5 1-2 5, Oluyitan 1-8 0-0 2, Marin 2-4 2-2 7, Morgan 2-4 2-2 6, N’Diaye 1-2 0-0 2, Butler 0-2 0-0 0, Hoppo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 9-13 66.

N. COLORADO (18-8)

Jockuch 3-3 1-1 7, Harris 1-9 0-0 3, Hume 6-14 0-1 16, Johnson 2-3 0-0 6, Radebaugh 7-14 3-4 19, Edwards 6-8 3-6 15, Masten 1-1 0-0 2, McCobb 0-1 0-0 0, Smoots 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 7-12 68.

Halftime_N. Colorado 37-23. 3-Point Goals_S. Utah 3-10 (Fausett 2-3, Marin 1-2, Butler 0-1, Morgan 0-1, Oluyitan 0-3), N. Colorado 9-26 (Hume 4-10, Johnson 2-3, Radebaugh 2-4, Harris 1-8, Smoots 0-1). Fouled Out_Morgan. Rebounds_S. Utah 32 (Knight 8), N. Colorado 29 (Radebaugh 10). Assists_S. Utah 4 (Knight 4), N. Colorado 12 (Radebaugh 5). Total Fouls_S. Utah 17, N. Colorado 17. A_1,503 (2,734).

