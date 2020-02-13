N. Colorado 84, N. Arizona 54

N. COLORADO (16-8)

Jockuch 2-8 0-0 4, Harris 7-13 0-0 21, Hume 6-7 0-0 17, Johnson 2-2 0-0 4, Radebaugh 6-10 0-0 13, Edwards 6-9 4-4 16, McCobb 2-3 0-0 4, Masten 0-3 0-2 0, Smoots 1-2 0-0 3, Grigsby 0-0 0-0 0, Jabedo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-58 4-6 84.

N. ARIZONA (13-10)

Andre 4-11 1-4 11, DeBisschop 4-5 0-0 8, Avdalovic 0-4 0-0 0, Satterwhite 2-6 0-0 4, Shelton 2-8 0-0 4, Aguek 3-6 0-0 7, Bowling 1-4 2-2 4, Mains 1-3 0-0 2, Cummard 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 2-4 1-3 5, Haymon 3-3 0-0 9. Totals 22-55 4-9 54.

Halftime_N. Colorado 39-28. 3-Point Goals_N. Colorado 14-25 (Harris 7-12, Hume 5-6, Smoots 1-1, Radebaugh 1-3, McCobb 0-1, Masten 0-2), N. Arizona 6-17 (Haymon 3-3, Andre 2-3, Aguek 1-3, Bowling 0-1, DeBisschop 0-1, Lewis 0-1, Mains 0-1, Avdalovic 0-2, Satterwhite 0-2). Rebounds_N. Colorado 34 (Radebaugh 8), N. Arizona 28 (Aguek 7). Assists_N. Colorado 20 (Radebaugh 12), N. Arizona 13 (Shelton 3). Total Fouls_N. Colorado 14, N. Arizona 11. A_635 (11,230).

