N. Colorado 85, Idaho St. 72

N. COLORADO (19-8)

Jockuch 8-9 1-4 17, Harris 3-4 0-0 8, Hume 2-5 0-0 6, Johnson 1-4 1-2 3, Radebaugh 10-14 0-0 22, Masten 2-2 2-2 8, Edwards 8-13 2-2 18, McCobb 0-4 0-0 0, Smoots 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 35-56 6-10 85.

IDAHO ST. (6-19)

Maker 3-6 2-4 8, Porter 4-8 4-4 12, Cool 3-7 0-2 8, Smellie 3-4 3-4 10, Stutzman 5-6 6-6 17, Udengwu 5-14 4-4 14, Aguirre 1-3 0-0 3, Rushin 0-4 0-0 0, Edelmayer 0-0 0-0 0, Huston 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 19-24 72.

Halftime_N. Colorado 49-36. 3-Point Goals_N. Colorado 9-17 (Masten 2-2, Harris 2-3, Radebaugh 2-3, Hume 2-4, Smoots 1-1, Johnson 0-2, McCobb 0-2), Idaho St. 5-11 (Cool 2-4, Smellie 1-1, Aguirre 1-2, Stutzman 1-2, Maker 0-2). Rebounds_N. Colorado 24 (Hume 6), Idaho St. 24 (Udengwu 8). Assists_N. Colorado 18 (Radebaugh 9), Idaho St. 7 (Porter, Udengwu 2). Total Fouls_N. Colorado 19, Idaho St. 13. A_1,405 (3,214).

