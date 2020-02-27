N. Colorado 93, Idaho 49

IDAHO (7-21)

Blakney 1-3 0-0 2, Allen 6-17 0-0 14, Quinnett 2-5 0-0 4, Thacker 1-1 0-0 2, Garvin 0-2 0-0 0, Christmas 6-10 0-0 13, Forrest 1-3 1-4 3, Dixon 1-3 5-6 7, Fraser 1-3 2-2 4, Woodward 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 8-12 49.

N. COLORADO (20-8)

Jockuch 2-2 2-5 6, Harris 2-7 0-0 6, Hume 4-9 7-7 17, Johnson 3-6 0-0 9, Radebaugh 5-10 1-1 13, Edwards 8-12 1-2 17, Masten 6-8 0-0 14, Smoots 2-5 0-1 5, Grigsby 2-4 0-0 6, Jabedo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-63 11-16 93.

Halftime_N. Colorado 46-22. 3-Point Goals_Idaho 3-6 (Allen 2-3, Christmas 1-1, Fraser 0-1, Quinnett 0-1), N. Colorado 14-29 (Johnson 3-6, Masten 2-2, Grigsby 2-4, Harris 2-4, Radebaugh 2-4, Hume 2-6, Smoots 1-3). Fouled Out_Forrest. Rebounds_Idaho 25 (Allen 6), N. Colorado 32 (Edwards 12). Assists_Idaho 7 (Dixon 3), N. Colorado 16 (Radebaugh 10). Total Fouls_Idaho 18, N. Colorado 15. A_1,721 (2,734).

