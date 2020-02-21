N. Colorado looks to extend streak vs Idaho State

Northern Colorado (18-8, 11-4) vs. Idaho State (6-18, 3-12)

Holt Arena, Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Idaho State. Northern Colorado has won by an average of 12 points in its last six wins over the Bengals. Idaho State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 19, 2017, a 73-69 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Northern Colorado’s Jonah Radebaugh, Kai Edwards and Trent Harris have collectively scored 48 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 58 percent of all Bears scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Radebaugh has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Northern Colorado field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 69: Northern Colorado is 0-6 when it allows at least 69 points and 18-2 when it holds opponents to less than 69.

TWO STREAKS: Northern Colorado has scored 73.3 points per game and allowed 59.7 over its three-game road winning streak. Idaho State has lost its last six home games, scoring an average of 67.8 points while giving up 75.

DID YOU KNOW: The Northern Colorado offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.6 percent of its possessions, which is the 12th-best rate in the nation. The Idaho State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 289th among Division I teams).

