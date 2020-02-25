Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

N. Dakota seeks revenge on Nebraska Omaha

February 25, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

North Dakota (13-15, 7-7) vs. Nebraska Omaha (15-14, 8-6)

Baxter Arena, Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska Omaha goes for the season sweep over North Dakota after winning the previous matchup in Grand Forks. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 8, when the Mavericks shot 42.6 percent from the field while holding North Dakota to just 34.5 percent on the way to a 66-62 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: North Dakota’s Marlon Stewart, Kienan Walter and Billy Brown have collectively scored 47 percent of the team’s points this season, including 52 percent of all Fighting Hawks scoring over the last five games.

Advertisement

KEY FACILITATOR: Stewart has been directly responsible for 52 percent of all North Dakota field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 40 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

WINLESS WHEN: North Dakota is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 13-4 when scoring at least 70.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Nebraska Omaha is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 67 points or fewer. The Mavericks are 7-14 when opponents score more than 67 points.

FEWER TURNOVERS: Nebraska Omaha’s offense has turned the ball over 12.3 times per game this season, but is averaging eight turnovers over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound