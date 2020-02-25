N. Dakota seeks revenge on Nebraska Omaha

North Dakota (13-15, 7-7) vs. Nebraska Omaha (15-14, 8-6)

Baxter Arena, Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska Omaha goes for the season sweep over North Dakota after winning the previous matchup in Grand Forks. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 8, when the Mavericks shot 42.6 percent from the field while holding North Dakota to just 34.5 percent on the way to a 66-62 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: North Dakota’s Marlon Stewart, Kienan Walter and Billy Brown have collectively scored 47 percent of the team’s points this season, including 52 percent of all Fighting Hawks scoring over the last five games.

Advertisement

KEY FACILITATOR: Stewart has been directly responsible for 52 percent of all North Dakota field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 40 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: North Dakota is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 13-4 when scoring at least 70.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Nebraska Omaha is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 67 points or fewer. The Mavericks are 7-14 when opponents score more than 67 points.

FEWER TURNOVERS: Nebraska Omaha’s offense has turned the ball over 12.3 times per game this season, but is averaging eight turnovers over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.