N. Dakota St. 80, Fort Wayne 70

FORT WAYNE (12-15)

Carl 7-8 2-7 16, Holba 4-5 3-3 13, Billups 2-8 0-0 4, Godfrey 9-18 0-0 20, Patrick 1-7 3-4 5, Black 2-5 1-2 5, DeBerry 1-3 0-0 3, Benford 1-1 0-0 2, Rollins 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-57 9-16 70.

N. DAKOTA ST. (19-7)

Kreuser 4-8 4-4 13, Eady 2-6 1-2 7, Samuelson 1-3 0-0 3, Shahid 7-20 4-5 19, Ward 7-13 4-4 22, Hunter 1-4 3-4 6, Griesel 2-6 4-4 8, Quayle 0-0 0-0 0, Witz 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 24-60 22-25 80.

Halftime_N. Dakota St. 43-33. 3-Point Goals_Fort Wayne 5-18 (Holba 2-3, Godfrey 2-5, DeBerry 1-3, Rollins 0-1, Billups 0-3, Patrick 0-3), N. Dakota St. 10-29 (Ward 4-5, Eady 2-5, Samuelson 1-3, Hunter 1-4, Kreuser 1-4, Shahid 1-6, Griesel 0-2). Fouled Out_Patrick. Rebounds_Fort Wayne 27 (Carl 8), N. Dakota St. 39 (Ward 10). Assists_Fort Wayne 11 (Godfrey 4), N. Dakota St. 12 (Ward 6). Total Fouls_Fort Wayne 21, N. Dakota St. 16. A_2,596 (5,700).

