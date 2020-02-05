Listen Live Sports

N. Dakota St. 86, Nebraska-Omaha 78

February 5, 2020 10:15 pm
 
N. DAKOTA ST. (17-7)

Kreuser 3-4 2-2 10, Eady 1-3 0-0 2, Samuelson 4-6 4-4 16, Shahid 6-14 8-8 24, Ward 8-12 6-9 22, Griesel 1-1 1-1 3, Hunter 0-4 2-2 2, Witz 2-2 0-0 4, Quayle 1-2 0-2 3. Totals 26-48 23-28 86.

NEBRASKA-OMAHA (12-12)

Pile 6-11 3-3 15, Tut 2-3 0-0 4, Gibson 3-15 1-2 8, K.Robinson 5-11 6-7 20, Thornhill 4-7 0-0 8, Ruffin 6-10 4-5 17, Akinwole 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 28-62 16-19 78.

Halftime_36-36. 3-Point Goals_N. Dakota St. 11-25 (Samuelson 4-6, Shahid 4-10, Kreuser 2-3, Quayle 1-2, Eady 0-2, Hunter 0-2), Nebraska-Omaha 6-19 (K.Robinson 4-6, Ruffin 1-3, Gibson 1-6, Akinwole 0-2, Thornhill 0-2). Fouled Out_Kreuser. Rebounds_N. Dakota St. 35 (Ward 9), Nebraska-Omaha 22 (Pile 6). Assists_N. Dakota St. 13 (Hunter 4), Nebraska-Omaha 10 (Gibson 4). Total Fouls_N. Dakota St. 17, Nebraska-Omaha 18. A_2,355 (7,500).

