N. Dakota St. stays atop Summit beating Omaha 86-78

February 5, 2020 11:01 pm
 
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Vinnie Shahid scored 24 points as North Dakota State topped Nebraska Omaha 86-78 on Wednesday night for its fourth straight win.

Tyson Ward added 22 points with nine rebounds and Jared Samuelson scored 16 for the Bison (17-7, 8-2 Summit League), who remain in a first-place tie with idle South Dakota State (17-8, 8-2).

Rocky Kreuser chipped in added 10 points and eight rebounds.

KJ Robinson had 20 points for the Mavericks (12-12, 5-4). Marlon Ruffin scored 17 and Matt Pile 15.

JT Gibson, whose 13 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Mavericks, made just 3 of 15.

North Dakota State plays Oral Roberts at home on Saturday. Nebraska Omaha takes on South Dakota State on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

