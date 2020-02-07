N. Illinois 57, Kent St. 54

KENT ST. (16-8)

Pippen 4-11 6-7 16, Whittington 3-8 0-0 6, Roberts 5-11 2-3 13, Simons 3-7 0-0 9, Williams 2-6 3-9 7, Williamson 0-5 0-0 0, Castillo 1-1 0-0 2, Bennett 0-0 1-2 1, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Santiago 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 12-21 54.

N. ILLINOIS (15-9)

James 3-6 1-4 8, McCarty 2-4 0-0 4, Beane 2-6 1-1 5, German 10-19 4-6 27, Hankerson 1-6 0-0 3, Cochran 4-14 0-0 8, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Mateen 0-1 0-0 0, Daow 1-1 0-0 2, Scott 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 6-11 57.

Halftime_32-32. 3-Point Goals_Kent St. 6-24 (Simons 3-7, Pippen 2-7, Roberts 1-6, Williams 0-1, Williamson 0-3), N. Illinois 5-16 (German 3-7, James 1-2, Hankerson 1-3, Beane 0-1, Mateen 0-1, Cochran 0-2). Rebounds_Kent St. 39 (Williams 10), N. Illinois 32 (James 11). Assists_Kent St. 12 (Roberts 4), N. Illinois 11 (Beane 4). Total Fouls_Kent St. 14, N. Illinois 16. A_1,385 (10,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.