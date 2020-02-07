Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

N. Illinois 57, Kent St. 54

February 7, 2020 10:19 pm
 
< a min read
      

KENT ST. (16-8)

Pippen 4-11 6-7 16, Whittington 3-8 0-0 6, Roberts 5-11 2-3 13, Simons 3-7 0-0 9, Williams 2-6 3-9 7, Williamson 0-5 0-0 0, Castillo 1-1 0-0 2, Bennett 0-0 1-2 1, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Santiago 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 12-21 54.

N. ILLINOIS (15-9)

James 3-6 1-4 8, McCarty 2-4 0-0 4, Beane 2-6 1-1 5, German 10-19 4-6 27, Hankerson 1-6 0-0 3, Cochran 4-14 0-0 8, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Mateen 0-1 0-0 0, Daow 1-1 0-0 2, Scott 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 6-11 57.

Halftime_32-32. 3-Point Goals_Kent St. 6-24 (Simons 3-7, Pippen 2-7, Roberts 1-6, Williams 0-1, Williamson 0-3), N. Illinois 5-16 (German 3-7, James 1-2, Hankerson 1-3, Beane 0-1, Mateen 0-1, Cochran 0-2). Rebounds_Kent St. 39 (Williams 10), N. Illinois 32 (James 11). Assists_Kent St. 12 (Roberts 4), N. Illinois 11 (Beane 4). Total Fouls_Kent St. 14, N. Illinois 16. A_1,385 (10,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk