N. Illinois 70, Miami (Ohio) 55

MIAMI (OHIO) (9-12)

Grant 3-14 3-5 11, Lairy 3-12 0-0 7, Bowman 2-5 0-0 5, Coleman-Lands 1-5 0-0 3, Jovic 4-6 1-1 11, Sibande 5-9 3-4 13, Brown 1-6 1-2 3, McNamara 1-1 0-0 2, Brewer 0-0 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-0 0, Ayah 0-0 0-0 0, Litteken 0-0 0-0 0, Ritchie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 8-12 55.

N. ILLINOIS (13-9)

Hankerson 1-5 2-2 5, Beane 4-7 3-4 13, German 8-17 3-3 21, McCarty 3-6 0-0 6, James 5-10 1-3 12, Daow 1-2 0-0 2, Mateen 3-6 1-1 8, Cochran 0-1 2-3 2, Johnson 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 25-54 13-18 70.

Halftime_N. Illinois 28-25. 3-Point Goals_Miami (Ohio) 7-26 (Jovic 2-4, Grant 2-5, Bowman 1-2, Coleman-Lands 1-5, Lairy 1-6, Brown 0-4), N. Illinois 7-20 (Beane 2-3, German 2-7, James 1-2, Mateen 1-2, Hankerson 1-3, Cochran 0-1, McCarty 0-2). Rebounds_Miami (Ohio) 30 (Bowman 10), N. Illinois 38 (James 10). Assists_Miami (Ohio) 9 (Coleman-Lands 5), N. Illinois 12 (German 6). Total Fouls_Miami (Ohio) 19, N. Illinois 17. A_1,492 (10,000).

