N. Illinois 82, Cent. Michigan 81, OT

CENT. MICHIGAN (13-13)

DiLeo 8-17 6-8 25, Montgomery 4-8 3-3 11, Lane 5-10 4-4 14, McKay 4-10 1-1 9, Winston 2-7 0-0 4, Morgan 4-10 0-0 10, Burrell 2-2 3-4 7, Broadway 0-3 1-2 1, Redman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-67 18-22 81.

N. ILLINOIS (16-11)

James 2-7 6-8 11, McCarty 0-3 0-0 0, Beane 7-11 1-2 15, German 8-24 6-8 23, Hankerson 4-6 2-2 12, Cochran 3-6 0-0 6, Mateen 2-4 0-0 6, Daow 3-5 3-4 9, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Scott 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-66 18-24 82.

Halftime_N. Illinois 32-27. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Michigan 5-21 (DiLeo 3-9, Morgan 2-5, Broadway 0-1, Lane 0-1, Montgomery 0-1, McKay 0-2, Winston 0-2), N. Illinois 6-13 (Hankerson 2-3, Mateen 2-3, James 1-1, German 1-5, Beane 0-1). Fouled Out_Montgomery. Rebounds_Cent. Michigan 33 (Montgomery 10), N. Illinois 40 (James, German 9). Assists_Cent. Michigan 10 (Lane, Winston 3), N. Illinois 12 (German 3). Total Fouls_Cent. Michigan 18, N. Illinois 20. A_3,016 (10,000).

