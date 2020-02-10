Listen Live Sports

N. Illinois looks to extend streak vs Ball State

February 10, 2020 3:30 pm
 
Northern Illinois (15-9, 8-3) vs. Ball State (13-10, 6-4)

John E. Worthen Arena, Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois looks for its seventh straight conference win against Ball State. Northern Illinois’ last MAC loss came against the Bowling Green Falcons 66-64 on Jan. 18. Ball State lost 68-64 at Western Michigan on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Northern Illinois’ Eugene German, Lacey James and Noah McCarty have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 56 percent of all Huskies points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: German has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Northern Illinois field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 25 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 70: Ball State is 0-6 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 13-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

STREAK SCORING: Ball State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 77.4 points while giving up 59.

DID YOU KNOW: The Ball State defense has allowed only 61.9 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Cardinals 20th among Division I teams. The Northern Illinois offense has averaged 66.8 points through 24 games (ranked 248th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

