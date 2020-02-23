N. Iowa 64, S. Illinois 52

S. ILLINOIS (16-13)

Domask 2-7 0-0 4, Benson 4-7 2-5 11, Jones 4-10 1-3 10, McGill 4-13 2-4 11, Suggs 2-5 2-2 7, Francois 3-4 0-0 9, T.Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Gooch 0-0 0-0 0, Jeremic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 7-14 52.

N. IOWA (23-5)

Phyfe 7-10 3-4 17, Berhow 1-7 0-0 3, I.Brown 6-12 2-3 15, Green 2-12 4-5 9, Haldeman 3-9 0-0 9, Pickford 3-8 0-1 6, Dahl 1-1 0-0 2, Kimmons 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 24-61 9-13 64.

Halftime_S. Illinois 34-26. 3-Point Goals_S. Illinois 7-16 (Francois 3-4, Benson 1-2, Suggs 1-2, Jones 1-3, McGill 1-3, Domask 0-2), N. Iowa 7-20 (Haldeman 3-8, Kimmons 1-1, I.Brown 1-3, Berhow 1-4, Green 1-4). Rebounds_S. Illinois 19 (Domask 8), N. Iowa 41 (Phyfe 18). Assists_S. Illinois 6 (McGill 4), N. Iowa 11 (Phyfe 5). Total Fouls_S. Illinois 13, N. Iowa 12. A_6,497 (6,650).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.