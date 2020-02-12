N. Iowa 71, Illinois St. 63

ILLINOIS ST. (8-17)

Fisher 5-11 0-0 10, Ndiaye 0-0 0-0 0, Copeland 3-14 0-0 9, Hillsman 2-6 0-0 5, Horne 6-13 0-0 16, Reeves 3-7 0-0 7, Boyd 4-6 0-0 11, Bruninga 1-2 0-0 3, Donnelly 0-1 0-0 0, Idowu 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-62 0-0 63.

N. IOWA (22-3)

Phyfe 6-9 0-0 12, Berhow 5-9 4-4 17, Brown 2-9 0-0 4, Green 10-18 2-2 27, Haldeman 2-6 0-0 6, Pickford 2-4 0-0 5, Dahl 0-1 0-0 0, Kimmons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 6-6 71.

Halftime_N. Iowa 40-33. 3-Point Goals_Illinois St. 13-32 (Horne 4-9, Boyd 3-5, Copeland 3-7, Bruninga 1-2, Hillsman 1-4, Reeves 1-4, Fisher 0-1), N. Iowa 11-25 (Green 5-9, Berhow 3-7, Haldeman 2-5, Pickford 1-1, Brown 0-3). Rebounds_Illinois St. 25 (Horne 6), N. Iowa 30 (Berhow 11). Assists_Illinois St. 13 (Fisher, Hillsman 3), N. Iowa 13 (Green 5). Total Fouls_Illinois St. 12, N. Iowa 5. A_4,477 (6,650).

