Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

N. Iowa 71, Illinois St. 63

February 12, 2020 9:51 pm
 
< a min read
      

ILLINOIS ST. (8-17)

Fisher 5-11 0-0 10, Ndiaye 0-0 0-0 0, Copeland 3-14 0-0 9, Hillsman 2-6 0-0 5, Horne 6-13 0-0 16, Reeves 3-7 0-0 7, Boyd 4-6 0-0 11, Bruninga 1-2 0-0 3, Donnelly 0-1 0-0 0, Idowu 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-62 0-0 63.

N. IOWA (22-3)

Phyfe 6-9 0-0 12, Berhow 5-9 4-4 17, Brown 2-9 0-0 4, Green 10-18 2-2 27, Haldeman 2-6 0-0 6, Pickford 2-4 0-0 5, Dahl 0-1 0-0 0, Kimmons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 6-6 71.

Halftime_N. Iowa 40-33. 3-Point Goals_Illinois St. 13-32 (Horne 4-9, Boyd 3-5, Copeland 3-7, Bruninga 1-2, Hillsman 1-4, Reeves 1-4, Fisher 0-1), N. Iowa 11-25 (Green 5-9, Berhow 3-7, Haldeman 2-5, Pickford 1-1, Brown 0-3). Rebounds_Illinois St. 25 (Horne 6), N. Iowa 30 (Berhow 11). Assists_Illinois St. 13 (Fisher, Hillsman 3), N. Iowa 13 (Green 5). Total Fouls_Illinois St. 12, N. Iowa 5. A_4,477 (6,650).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
2|14 GTSC ESBG Meeting: Small Business...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created